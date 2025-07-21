Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 285.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

OIH stock opened at $233.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.44 and a 200 day moving average of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $968.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $191.21 and a twelve month high of $340.19.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

