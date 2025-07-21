Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,536 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $50.40 on Monday. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

