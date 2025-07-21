Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,414 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,180,000 after acquiring an additional 331,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,008,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $573,446,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE AEM opened at $117.72 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $126.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

