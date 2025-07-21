Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in WSFS Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 804.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $58.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.87. WSFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

