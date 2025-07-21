Arizona State Retirement System Has $966,000 Stake in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $172.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.01. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.