Arizona State Retirement System Sells 603 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 209,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 139,356 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.30.

BHF stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

