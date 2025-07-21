Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Olin by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 95,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Olin stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Olin Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

