Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Assurant by 1.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Assurant Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $188.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.63 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.