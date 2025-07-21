Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.2%

AGO stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,425.12. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $899,024.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,337,635 shares in the company, valued at $115,210,502.55. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

