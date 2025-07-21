Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Barings Bdc were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Barings Bdc alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Barings Bdc during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Bdc during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Bdc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barings Bdc by 4,532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings Bdc Price Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings Bdc had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Barings Bdc’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Barings Bdc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Barings Bdc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barings Bdc

Insider Activity at Barings Bdc

In related news, CFO Elizabeth A. Murray purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,421.08. The trade was a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,949.28. This represents a 87.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Bdc

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.