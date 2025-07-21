Berkeley Inc Purchases Shares of 33,761 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berkeley Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Berkeley Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.