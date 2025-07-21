Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 75,699,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 85,604,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -801.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

