Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 75,699,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 85,604,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

