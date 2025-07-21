British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $51.61 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

