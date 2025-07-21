Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 84.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $410.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.54.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

