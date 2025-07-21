Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 913,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,912.64. This trade represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

