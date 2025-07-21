CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,540. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $139.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.38 and a 12-month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

