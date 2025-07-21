Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 520.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $56,288,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $21,827,000. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,652,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 291,905 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,896.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 231,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,105,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,331.04. The trade was a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,168. This represents a 51.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

