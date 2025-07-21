Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Copa by 4,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 529,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $46,433,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,279.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 300,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,503,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,151,000 after acquiring an additional 230,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $108.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.15.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $899.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.82 million. Copa had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

