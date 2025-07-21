Cwm LLC Acquires 3,616 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.1%

XBI opened at $86.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

