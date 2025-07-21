Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $150,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

