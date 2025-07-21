Cwm LLC Buys 14,102 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 390.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.76 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

