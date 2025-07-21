Cwm LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on L3Harris Technologies and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.81.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $264.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $267.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

