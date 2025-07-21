Cwm LLC Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 541.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $124.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

