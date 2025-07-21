Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 185.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

