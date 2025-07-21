Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 316.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective (up from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $194.90 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

