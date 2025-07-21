Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $66.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

