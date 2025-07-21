Cwm LLC Purchases 41,443 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1,723.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,077,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,672,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 364.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

