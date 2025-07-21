Cwm LLC Sells 17,422 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $356,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,324 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 18,248.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,516,000 after acquiring an additional 510,780 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,630,000 after purchasing an additional 507,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,978,387.50. The trade was a 32.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,015 shares in the company, valued at $77,500,807.15. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,243,920. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $168.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.11 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

