Cwm LLC Sells 267 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 63.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.2%

MUSA opened at $420.82 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.44 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

