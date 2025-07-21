Cwm LLC Sells 9,203 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $17,221,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $129.94 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

