Cwm LLC Takes Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $16,753,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,441,000.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

MRP stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

