Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $34.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 52.49% and a return on equity of 28.67%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.7258 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 142.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $287,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 58,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,568.92. The trade was a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

