Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 100.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AAON alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in AAON by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,714.80. This trade represents a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AAON opened at $78.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.