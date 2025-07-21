Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $90.84.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
