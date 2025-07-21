Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $289,000 Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after acquiring an additional 663,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 140,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,743,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9%

GDXJ opened at $66.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.