Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

