Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 658 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:TRV opened at $265.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average is $256.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.61.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

