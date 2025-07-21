Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $358.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $434.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

ELV opened at $276.87 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $276.41 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.02.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

