Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,824.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a current ratio of 42.26. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 101.59% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

