Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 109,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $34.98 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

