Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,032 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Doximity by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,970. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS opened at $60.07 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. BTIG Research raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.