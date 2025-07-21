Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 353.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $234.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $311.07 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $312.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.