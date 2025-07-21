First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

