Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 462.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 519,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 747,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLNC stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

