Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 44.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shot up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,487,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$13.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28.
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
