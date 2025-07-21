Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 44.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 44.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,487,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

