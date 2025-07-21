Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Up 44.4% – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares were up 44.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,487,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average daily volume of 125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

