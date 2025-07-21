Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Up 44.4% – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) rose 44.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,487,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average daily volume of 125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grid Metals Trading Up 44.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

