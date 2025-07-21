ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). Approximately 13,502,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 6,691,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 11.2%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.05. The company has a market cap of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
